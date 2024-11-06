Imperial Oil price target raised to C$101 from C$99 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy raised the firm’s price target on Imperial Oil (IMO) to C$101 from C$99 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Read More on IMO:
- Imperial Oil price target raised to C$113 from C$112 at National Bank
- Imperial Oil price target raised to C$101.50 from C$99 at Raymond James
- Imperial Oil Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Imperial Oil Declares Stable Fourth-Quarter Dividend
- Imperial Oil reports Q3 EPS C$2.33 vs. C$2.76 last year
