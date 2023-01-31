US Markets
Imperial Oil posts higher quarterly profit on elevated energy prices

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO reported higher fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday compared with a year earlier, helped by elevated energy prices and tight global supplies.

Benchmark oil prices CLc1 cooled from the 14-year highs they reached in the first half of 2022, but were still 9% higher year-over-year during the quarter as Western sanctions contained Russian supply and OPEC+ made steep cuts to production. O/R

Imperial said its upstream production for the fourth quarter averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (boepd), down from 445,000 boepd in the same quarter a year earlier.

The producer and refiner's crude capacity utilization was 101%, its highest ever, resulting in total throughput of 433,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the fourth quarter.

Calgary-based Imperial reported net income of C$1.7 billion ($1.26 billion), or C$2.86 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, up from C$813 million or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Imperial Oil's majority shareholder, Exxon Mobil XOM.N, posted an annual profit of $59 billion earlier today, setting a record for the Western oil industry.

