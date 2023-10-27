News & Insights

Imperial Oil posts fall in quarterly profit on drop in commodity prices

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

October 27, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil IMO.TO posted a sharp drop in its third-quarter profits on Friday, hurt by lower commodity prices.

U.S. WTI crude prices CLc1 averaged $81.49 a barrel in the July-September quarter, down 12.7% from a year earlier when they surged to multi-year highs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Imperial said average WTI prices for the reported quarter were $82.32 per barrel, down from $91.43 a year earlier.

Profit also came under pressure after refining margins for the quarter fell from a year earlier.

Additionally, Imperial, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil XOM.N, announced it would initiate a share buyback program of up to C$1.5 billion.

Imperial's production averaged 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (BOEPD), down from 430,000 gross BOEPD a year earlier.

Adjusting for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which closed in the third quarter of 2022, Imperial's production increased by about 5,000 gross BOEPD.

Imperial reported a net income of C$1.60 billion ($1.16 billion), or C$2.76 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, down from C$2.03 billion, or C$3.24 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3816 Canadian dollars)

