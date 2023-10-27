Imperial Oil Ltd Q3 Profit Declines, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$1.601 billion, or C$2.76 per share. This compares with C$2.031 billion, or C$3.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to C$13.920 billion from C$15.224 billion last year.

Imperial Oil Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.601 Bln. vs. C$2.031 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.76 vs. C$3.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: C$2.63 -Revenue (Q3): C$13.920 Bln vs. C$15.224 Bln last year.

