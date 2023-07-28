Imperial Oil Ltd Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$675 million, or C$1.15 per share. This compares with C$2.41 billion, or C$3.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 31.7% to C$11.82 billion from C$17.31 billion last year.

Imperial Oil Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): C$675 Mln. vs. C$2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): C$1.15 vs. C$3.63 last year. -Revenue (Q2): C$11.82 Bln vs. C$17.31 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.