News & Insights

Markets
IMO

Imperial Oil Ltd Announces Decline In Q3 Profit

November 01, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.237 billion, or C$2.33 per share. This compares with C$1.601 billion, or C$2.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to C$13.259 billion from C$13.920 billion last year.

Imperial Oil Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.237 Bln. vs. C$1.601 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.33 vs. C$2.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$13.259 Bln vs. C$13.920 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.