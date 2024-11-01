Imperial Oil Ltd Announces Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$1.237 billion, or C$2.33 per share. This compares with C$1.601 billion, or C$2.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to C$13.259 billion from C$13.920 billion last year.

Imperial Oil Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$1.237 Bln. vs. C$1.601 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$2.33 vs. C$2.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): C$13.259 Bln vs. C$13.920 Bln last year.

