Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.164 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.54, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IMO was $16.54, representing a -40.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.90 and a 135.11% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

IMO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). IMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IMO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (FCAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCAN with an decrease of -9.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IMO at 3.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.