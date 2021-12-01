Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.218 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased IMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.09, the dividend yield is 2.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IMO was $33.09, representing a -10.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.80 and a 88.98% increase over the 52 week low of $17.51.

IMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the imo Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IMO as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an decrease of -1.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IMO at 1.23%.

