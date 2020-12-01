Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.166 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased IMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.43% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.35, the dividend yield is 3.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IMO was $17.35, representing a -36.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.43 and a 146.62% increase over the 52 week low of $7.04.

IMO is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). IMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.