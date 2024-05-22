News & Insights

Imperial Oil Launches Low-Emission Grand Rapids Project

May 22, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) has released an update.

Imperial Oil has announced the start of production at its Grand Rapids project in Cold Lake, leveraging a new solvent-assisted technology expected to cut emissions intensity by up to 40%. This innovation aligns with the company’s strategy to reduce its operated oil sands emissions intensity by 30% by 2030, contributing to Canada’s net zero goals. The project is also set to ramp up to 15,000 barrels per day, marking a significant progression in environmentally responsible energy production.

