Imperial Oil (IMO) to Face $0.9-$1.2B Impairment Charges in Q4

Imperial Oil Limited IMO recently expressed that it has no more intention to develop a substantial chunk of its unconventional portfolio in Alberta after re-evaluating the long-term development plans of the same.

With the removal of these non-producing, undeveloped assets from its development plans, the company expects to witness non-cash, after-tax impairment charge of $0.9-$1.2 billion in the December quarter. However, its impairment does not comprise the high-value, liquids-rich segment of its unconventional asset portfolio, which it aims to develop.

Notably, the company’s write-down decision is in sync with its strategy to concentrate more on lucrative portions of its unconventional portfolio and major oil sands assets. Also, the charges will not impact Imperial Oil's earlier-provided production guidance.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, which holds 69.6% ownership stake in Imperial Oil, also plans the removal of certain underperforming natural gas assets from its development plans and expects to bear a non-cash, after-tax impairment charge of $17-$20 billion in the final quarter of 2020. This marks the company’s largest-ever impairment.

Last week, Imperial Oil announced that it will economize workforce by nearly 200 of its 6,000 total employees across Canada. Also, the company slashed the headcount of contractors that it recruits by about 450 since the commencement of this year. All these initiatives are integral to the company’s cost-controlling measures on account of softness in crude prices.

The currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) Imperial Oil enters the bracket of other Canadian energy companies, namely Cenovus Energy CVE, Suncor Energy SU and Husky Energy in strategically cutting jobs. These industry players aim to overcome the tough times while maintaining financial flexibility and operational excellence. Markedly, bolstering the companies’ capital positions at a time when oil prices seldom reap any profits for most producers, is touted to be a wise move. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Brief on Imperial Oil

Founded in 1880, Calgary-based Imperial Oil is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining, and marketing and chemical business.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.