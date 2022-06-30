Imperial Oil (IMO) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Imperial Oil (IMO) closed the most recent trading day at $47.11, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas and petroleum products company had lost 14.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Imperial Oil as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, Imperial Oil is projected to report earnings of $2.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 434.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.64 billion, up 138.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $54.6 billion, which would represent changes of +177.34% and +82.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Imperial Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.56% higher. Imperial Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Imperial Oil is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.5.

Investors should also note that IMO has a PEG ratio of 0.22 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

