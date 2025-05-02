Imperial Oil (IMO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Imperial Oil (IMO) reported $8.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.3%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.11 billion, representing a surprise of -21.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Imperial Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Oil-Equivalent Production : 418 KBBL compared to the 436.72 KBBL average estimate based on five analysts.

: 418 KBBL compared to the 436.72 KBBL average estimate based on five analysts. Gross Natural Gas Production : 30 Mcf compared to the 29.86 Mcf average estimate based on four analysts.

: 30 Mcf compared to the 29.86 Mcf average estimate based on four analysts. Gross Total crude oil production : 413 KBBL versus 427.13 KBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 413 KBBL versus 427.13 KBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional : 5 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.77 KBBL.

: 5 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.77 KBBL. Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl : 169 KBBL versus 180.17 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average.

: 169 KBBL versus 180.17 KBBL estimated by three analysts on average. Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake : 123 KBBL compared to the 108.58 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 123 KBBL compared to the 108.58 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional : 4 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.36 KBBL.

: 4 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.36 KBBL. Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Syncrude : 73 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 76.01 KBBL.

: 73 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 76.01 KBBL. Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake : 154 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 154.07 KBBL.

: 154 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 154.07 KBBL. Total Refinery throughput : 397 KBBL compared to the 417.56 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts.

: 397 KBBL compared to the 417.56 KBBL average estimate based on three analysts. Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl : 181 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 193.31 KBBL.

: 181 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 193.31 KBBL. Net Petroleum Products Sales: 455 KBBL versus the three-analyst average estimate of 469.33 KBBL.

Shares of Imperial Oil have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

