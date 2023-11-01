Imperial Oil (IMO) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 63.39

The average one-year price target for Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) has been revised to 63.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 59.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.78 to a high of 74.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from the latest reported closing price of 56.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Oil. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMO is 0.23%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 146,433K shares. The put/call ratio of IMO is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 24,044K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,956K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 2.40% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 10,896K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,871K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,392K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 798.09% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 7,544K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,594K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,241K shares, representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMO by 60.10% over the last quarter.

