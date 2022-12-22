Imperial Oil (IMO) Issues 2023 Guidance, Plans C$1.7B Capex

Imperial Oil IMO recently provided an update on its corporate guidance outlook for 2023. The Calgary-headquartered Canadian energy giant mentioned that its corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing the performance of existing assets and growth initiatives, prioritizing shareholder returns and delivering key sustainability initiatives.

IMO’s upstream output for 2023 is anticipated between 410,000 and 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (bpd), reflecting the sale of the firm’s stake in XTO Energy Canada. The outlook is supported by planned strong operating performance in the company’s core oil sands assets and sustained production growth at Kearl.

Meanwhile, Imperial Oil estimates its downstream production between 395,000 and 405,000 bpd, with capacity utilization between 92% and 94%. This indicates an upsurge in planned turnaround activity in the company’s Strathcona and Sarnia refineries in 2023.

Capital spending is predicted at C$1.7 billion for the next financial year. The amount includes the planned ramp-up for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project, the application of solvent technologies at Cold Lake and ongoing investments in the in-pit tailing project at the Kearl oil sands facility.

Founded in 1880, Imperial Oil Limited is one of the largest integrated oil companies in Canada. It is mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business.

