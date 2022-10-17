Imperial Oil (IMO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Imperial Oil (IMO) closed at $46.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas and petroleum products company had gained 0.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Imperial Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $2.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 99.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.08 billion, up 73.18% from the year-ago period.

IMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $50.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +167.63% and +67.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Imperial Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% lower. Imperial Oil is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Imperial Oil has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

We can also see that IMO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



