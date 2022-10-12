Imperial Oil (IMO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Imperial Oil (IMO) closed at $45.81, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas and petroleum products company had lost 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Imperial Oil as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 108.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.08 billion, up 73.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $50.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +174.82% and +67.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Imperial Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower within the past month. Imperial Oil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Imperial Oil's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.65.

Also, we should mention that IMO has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



