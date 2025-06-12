Imperial Oil Confirms Diesel Leak in St. Claire, Cleanup Underway

Imperial Oil Ltd. IMO, a leading integrated oil company based in Canada, has reportedly identified a small diesel leak from its dock in Ontario. The company stated that the diesel leaked into the Saint Clair River from the dock and it has undertaken measures to contain the spillage.

IMO reported that containment booms were rolled out in the river to limit the damage caused by the leakage. The source of the leak was identified and stopped promptly. The company also confirmed that the diesel sheen on the river water was fully contained.

Imperial Oil has mentioned that efforts to clean up the spill are currently underway. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, a quality check on the river water downstream has been carried out and the results indicate that no significant levels of hydrocarbons have been detected.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.