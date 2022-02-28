Imperial Oil About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/22, Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.34, payable on 4/1/22. As a percentage of IMO's recent stock price of $43.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Imperial Oil Ltd to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when IMO shares open for trading on 3/2/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IMO's low point in its 52 week range is $22 per share, with $45.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.01.

In Monday trading, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.