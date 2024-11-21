Imperial Mining Group Reports Promising Drill Results

Imperial Mining Group Ltd. Class A (TSE:SCD) has released an update.
Imperial Mining Group Ltd. has reported promising results from its summer drilling program at the Crater Lake TG Zone, revealing a 250-meter extension to the South. The new findings indicate a higher-grade scandium mineralization, which remains open in all directions and at depth, prompting plans for an updated resource estimate.
