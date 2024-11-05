News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Metals Sees Strong Q3 Financial Growth

November 05, 2024 — 06:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) has released an update.

Imperial Metals reported a significant improvement in their third quarter financial performance in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA surging to $74.2 million compared to $10.5 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue nearly doubled, driven by increased concentrate shipments and favorable metal prices. Net income also saw a substantial increase, marking a positive turnaround from a net loss in the same quarter last year.

For further insights into TSE:III stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.