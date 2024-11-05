Imperial Metals Sees Strong Q3 Financial Growth

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) has released an update.

Imperial Metals reported a significant improvement in their third quarter financial performance in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA surging to $74.2 million compared to $10.5 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue nearly doubled, driven by increased concentrate shipments and favorable metal prices. Net income also saw a substantial increase, marking a positive turnaround from a net loss in the same quarter last year.

