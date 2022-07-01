Imperial (IMO) to Repurchase Up to 5% of Outstanding Shares

Imperial Oil IMO, the Calgary-headquartered Canadian oil major, recently declared its intention to buy back as much as 5% of its outstanding common shares in a year.

The company stated that it has received the final acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a normal-course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of common shares as of Jun 15, 2022. As a result, IMO will buy back approximately 31.8 million shares.

Imperial further mentioned that the maximum would be reduced by the number of shares purchased from the majority shareholder — Exxon Mobil — to maintain its proportionate share ownership at 69.6%.

The buyback, which indicates IMO’s priority and capacity to return cash to shareholders, is aligned with the firm’s balance sheet strength, low capital requirements and strong cash generation.

Founded in 1880, Imperial Oil Limited is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business.

Imperial Oil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other similar-ranked stocks from the energy sector include Enerplus ERF, SilverBow Resources SBOW and CVR Energy CVI.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enerplus’ 2022 earnings is projected at $3.31 per share, up about 241.2% from the projected year-ago earnings of 97 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERF’s 2022 earnings has been revised 28.3% upward over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silverbow’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $12.69 per share, up 97.6% from the projected year-ago earnings of $6.42.

SBOW beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 20.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVR Energy’s 2022 earnings has been revised 252.2% upward over the past 60 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI’s 2022 earnings is projected at $4.05 per share, up about 535.5% from the projected year-ago loss of 93 cents.

