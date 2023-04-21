Imperial (IMO) to Finish Oil Sands Wastewater Cleanup by May

Imperial Oil IMO has announced that it will complete the cleanup process of its oil sands wastewater by the end of May. This is a significant step toward reducing its operational impact on the surrounding ecosystem and improving environmental sustainability.

The company was in the news regarding its cleanup efforts following two incidents at the Kearl oil sands site. The first incident involved a wastewater overflow from a containment pond in February, and the second was the tailings pond seepage, discovered in May 2022. Water tests conducted after these incidents confirmed the presence of toxic elements in the local groundwater and at least one nearby water body.

Overview of the Cleanup Process:

The cleaning process requires the removal of contaminants from the wastewater that were produced during oil sands extraction. This is done using a combination of physical, chemical and biological treatments.

The physical treatment involves removing solid and suspended particles from the water, which is done through settling and filtration procedures. The chemical treatment makes use of chemicals to break down and remove contaminants, such as organic compounds and heavy metals. The biological treatment involves using microorganisms to consume and break down organic matter.

Imperial has implemented a multi-stage treatment process that combines all these methods to effectively clean its wastewater. The process entails the usage of settling tanks, filters and bioreactors to remove contaminants and improve water quality.

According to an announcement made by an Imperial executive, the company has completed the cleanup of the wastewater overflow. It has also made significant progress in the remediation of the tailings pond seepage.

Environmental Impact:

The cleanup of oil sands wastewater is a critical issue for companies operating in the oil and gas industry. Contaminated wastewater can have significant negative impact on the environment, including nearby water sources and wildlife.

Imperial has taken significant steps toward reducing its environmental impact. These include investing in technologies to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

Future Outlook:

IMO also announced that its Kearl oil sands production is set to grow to 280,000 barrels per day by next year. It is considering raising the output to 300,000 barrels per day. This projected expansion of production is a positive sign for the company and the oil sands industry as a whole.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas operations, Imperial is also investing in renewable energy. The company plans to build a 20,000 barrels per day renewable diesel plant, scheduled to start operations by early 2025. Despite subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, IMO’s renewable diesel plant will remain competitive with U.S. plants.

In conclusion, Imperial’s cleanup efforts and plans for expansion in the oil sands industry are promising. Its commitment to renewable energy is another positive sign. The company’s continued investments in renewable energy will help ensure a more sustainable future for Canada and the world.

Imperial is a Canadian petroleum company that operates in the upstream, downstream and chemical sectors of the oil and gas industry. It has been in operation for more than 140 years and holds a significant position in the oil sands region of Alberta, Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.