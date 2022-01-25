Imperial (IMO) Lays Down Goals to Cut Oil Sands Emissions

Canadian oil and gas major, Imperial Oil Limited IMO, has revealed plans to bring down the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its oil sands operations by around 30% by the end of 2030 compared with 2016 emission levels.

By using the latest technology available at its cold chain operation in Alberta, overall efficiency improvements, and using carbon capture and storage at its facilities, Imperial Oil intends to reduce the intensity of Scope 1 (directly generated from its operations) and 2 (caused by the electricity consumption to run its facilities) GHG emissions and is on track to meet its objective of reducing the same by 10% by the end of the next year compared with 2016 levels.

Aligned with the Canadian government’s vision to accomplish net-zero emissions by mid-century, IMO reasserted its larger objective of achieving net-zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions in its oil sands operations by 2050. The company already invested around $2.1 billion over the past two decades in an attempt to deliver a better environmental outcome for its oil sands operations.

Founded in 1880, Calgary-based Imperial Oil Limited is one of the largest integrated oil companies of Canada, mainly engaged in oil and gas production, petroleum products refining and marketing and chemical business.

Investors should know that Imperial Oil is a subsidiary of ExxonMobil XOM — one of the world’s biggest publicly traded integrated oil companies — with the latter holding nearly a 70% stake in the Canadian operator. ExxonMobil also acts as IMO’s chief financier, which adds to the company’s financial stability and helps it access cheap capital.

