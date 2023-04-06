Imperial Capital Upgrades Ambarella (AMBA)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Imperial Capital upgraded their outlook for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ambarella is $100.76. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.24% from its latest reported closing price of $69.86.

The projected annual revenue for Ambarella is $360MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 24.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 67.75% over the last quarter.

PROSHARES TRUST - ProShares On-Demand ETF ProShare On-Demand ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 226K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 28.01% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 190K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 40.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 111K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBA by 35.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ambarella. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBA is 0.30%, an increase of 38.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 37,838K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBA is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ambarella Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ambarella, Inc. manufactures high definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The Company products used in digital still cameras, camcorders, and video-enabled mobile phones.

