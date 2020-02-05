Imperial Brands warns of lower annual profit due to U.S. FDA ban

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands said on Wednesday it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be slightly lower than last year due to a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapour devices and weaker consumer demand. The warning comes on the heels of Stefan Bomhard's appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the FTSE 100-listed group. [nL4N2A321C] Imperial Brands said the ban by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which comes into effect this week, has led to a write-down of flavoured inventory, which would have a 45 million pounds ($58.55 million) impact on first-half adjusted operating profit. ($1 = 0.7685 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;)) Keywords: IMPERIAL BRANDS OUTLOOK/ (URGENT)

