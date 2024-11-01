News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Brands Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued share capital consists of 910,937,288 shares, with 68,289,137 held in treasury, resulting in 842,648,151 voting rights available to shareholders. This information is crucial for investors to determine their reporting obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.