Imperial Brands Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Imperial Brands PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued share capital consists of 910,937,288 shares, with 68,289,137 held in treasury, resulting in 842,648,151 voting rights available to shareholders. This information is crucial for investors to determine their reporting obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

