Imperial Brands Transfers Its Russian Business To Investors Based In Russia

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands plc. (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) said that it agreed to transfer its Russian business to investors based in Russia, subject to finalization of the registration of the transaction with local authorities, which is expected to take place shortly. Imperial's operations include a sales and marketing business, and a factory in Volgograd.

The transaction aligns with previously announced intention to divest its entire Russian operation as a going concern in order to provide the best outcome for 1,000 Russian colleagues.

In addition, the company estimates a non-cash write off of around 225 million pounds for the transaction.

There is no change to previous guidance on the financial impact of its exit from Russia and suspension of our Ukraine operations, Imperial Brands said in a statement.

The company noted that it continues to support its Ukrainian colleagues and their families, including with transport and accommodation to enable them to escape the areas most heavily affected by war, and resettlement assistance for those who have left Ukraine.

