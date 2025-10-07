Markets

Imperial Brands On Track To Deliver FY25 Guidance; Announces Further Share Buyback

October 07, 2025 — 02:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands said, at constant currency, the Group is on track to deliver low single-digit tobacco and NGP net revenue growth for fiscal 2025, with Group adjusted operating profit growth at a similar rate to last year, in line with guidance. The Group expects to deliver high single-digit constant currency adjusted earnings per share growth for the full year.

Imperial Brands announced a 1.45 billion pounds share buyback for fiscal 2026, which it expects to complete no later than 28 October 2026.

