Imperial Brands to sell premium cigar business for $1.33 bln

April 27 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands IMB.L said on Monday it would sell its worldwide premium cigar business for 1.23 billion euros ($1.33 billion) to a consortium of individual investors.

The company will use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt, it said.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

