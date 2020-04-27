Imperial Brands to sell premium cigar business for $1.33 bln

Tobacco company Imperial Brands said on Monday it would sell its worldwide premium cigar business for 1.23 billion euros ($1.33 billion) to a consortium of individual investors.

The company will use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt, it said.

($1 = 0.9226 euros)

