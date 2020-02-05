Imperial Brands sees regulatory uncertainty to hit earnings

Adds quote from statement, details on cost savings, background on vaping market

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands IMB.L on Wednesday forecast a 10% drop in its first-half profit and cautioned on full-year earnings because of a U.S. regulatory ban on some flavours of cartridge-based vapour devices and weaker consumer demand.

The warning comes on the heels of Stefan Bomhard's appointment as the chief executive officer of the FTSE 100-listed group.

Growth of Imperial's "next generation" products has slowed and the vaping market in the United States has taken a turn for the worse after vaping-related deaths and rising popularity of e-cigarettes among teens led to intense regulatory crackdown.

"Regulatory uncertainty and adverse news flow continues to affect demand in the U.S. and Europe," Imperial Brands said.

The maker of Winston cigarettes said the ban by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which comes into effect this week, has led to a write-down of flavoured inventory and result in a 45 million pounds ($58.55 million) impact on its first-half adjusted operating profit.

The company also said it will undertake a cost-savings programme, which would have an impact of 40 million pounds on its full-year adjusted profit.

