News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Brands Sees Increase in Capital Group’s Stake

October 21, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands has disclosed that The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an investment management firm based in Los Angeles, has increased its voting rights in the company to over 11%. This rise reflects a growing confidence in the UK-based tobacco giant, making it a point of interest for investors watching market movements.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.