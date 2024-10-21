Imperial Brands Sees Increase in Capital Group’s Stake

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands has disclosed that The Capital Group Companies, Inc., an investment management firm based in Los Angeles, has increased its voting rights in the company to over 11%. This rise reflects a growing confidence in the UK-based tobacco giant, making it a point of interest for investors watching market movements.

