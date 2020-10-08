Imperial Brands sees FY revenue flat, earnings down

Contributor
Martinne Geller Reuters
Published

British tobacco company Imperial Brands on Thursday forecast full-year net revenue to be broadly flat and in line with market estimates, as it works through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands IMB.L on Thursday forecast full-year net revenue to be broadly flat and in line with market estimates, as it works through the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The forecast is slightly above guidance provided at its half-year results, the maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes said in its first indication of performance under CEO Stefan Bomhard, who joined in July.

However, the company forecast earnings per share down around 6%, also in line with market expectations it said, due to increasing its provisions as a result of COVID-19-related uncertainties.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)

((martinne.geller@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075420797; Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More