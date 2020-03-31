Imperial Brands Secures New Revolving Credit Facility - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Imperial Brands plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) said there has been no material impact on Group performance from COVID-19 to date and current trading remains in-line with expectations. Imperial Brands also announced a new 3.5 billion euros multi-currency revolving credit facility. The new facility is provided by a syndicate of 20 banks, and provides the business with committed bank financing until March 2023.

"Our operations benefit from a diversified supply chain and factory footprint, which is prioritising the manufacture of major product lines to build contingency stocks. Our distribution business, Logista, which serves Italy, France and Spain has increased the levels of finished goods stock in its regional distribution hubs and continues to deliver product to retailers," the company stated.

