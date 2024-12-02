Imperial Brands Reveals Share Capital and Voting Rights

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imperial Brands PLC has announced its issued share capital as of November 29, 2024, comprising 907.6 million ordinary shares, with 68.3 million held in Treasury. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 839.3 million, crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the firm under regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.