Imperial Brands Reveals Share Capital and Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced its issued share capital as of November 29, 2024, comprising 907.6 million ordinary shares, with 68.3 million held in Treasury. The total voting rights in the company now stand at 839.3 million, crucial for shareholders calculating their interest in the firm under regulatory guidelines.

