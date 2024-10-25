Imperial Brands Reduces Shares Through Buyback Program

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands has repurchased 190,000 of its own shares at an average price of 2,298.61 GBp each as part of its ongoing £1.1 billion buyback program. The shares were purchased from Barclays Capital Securities Limited and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 843,013,851. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance shareholder value.

