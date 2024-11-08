Imperial Brands Reduces Share Count Through Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and canceled 276,435 of its ordinary shares, as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of GBp 2,364.67 through Morgan Stanley. This move reduces the company’s total shares in circulation to 840,916,980, potentially impacting shareholder calculations and investment interests.

