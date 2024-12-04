Imperial Brands Reduces Share Count with Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 281,354 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBp 2,550.87 as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share buyback initiative. The company aims to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 837,863,814. This move is part of Imperial Brands’ strategy to enhance shareholder value.

