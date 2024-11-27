Imperial Brands Reduces Share Count with Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 26,748 ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share buyback program. The shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of GBp 2,623.64, with Morgan Stanley acting as the broker. This move reduces the total number of the company’s shares in issue to 839,297,627, potentially impacting shareholder notifications and interest calculations.

