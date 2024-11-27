News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Brands Reduces Share Count with Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 26,748 ordinary shares as part of its GBP 1.25 billion share buyback program. The shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of GBp 2,623.64, with Morgan Stanley acting as the broker. This move reduces the total number of the company’s shares in issue to 839,297,627, potentially impacting shareholder notifications and interest calculations.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.