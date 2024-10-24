Imperial Brands Reduces Share Count in Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands has repurchased 190,000 of its own shares as part of a £1.1 billion share buyback program, with shares purchased at an average price of 2,303.905100 pence each. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 843,203,851. This move is part of the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders.

