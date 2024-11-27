Imperial Brands price target raised to 2,900 GBp from 2,600 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Imperial Brands (IMBBY) to 2,900 GBp from 2,600 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
