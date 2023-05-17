Imperial Brands Plc - ADR (IMBBY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Imperial Brands Plc - ADR said on May 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands Plc - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMBBY is 0.55%, a decrease of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.35% to 7,926K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands Plc - ADR is 31.21. The forecasts range from a low of 25.48 to a high of $46.52. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of 24.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands Plc - ADR is 9,735MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODBX - Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund holds 6,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,303K shares, representing an increase of 13.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBY by 29.35% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 35.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMBBY by 19.58% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBBY by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Dividend & Income Fund holds 171K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMBBY by 26.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.