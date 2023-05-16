Imperial Brands first-half profit rises on price hike boost

May 16 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands IMB.L on Tuesday reported a rise in half-yearly profit, as higher cigarette prices helped the company offset the impact of its Russia exit and lower volumes.

The firm's operating profit rose to 1.53 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) in the six months ended March 31, from 1.2 billion pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.