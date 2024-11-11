News & Insights

Stocks

Imperial Brands Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 11, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 266,769 of its own shares as part of a £1.25 billion buyback program, with prices ranging from GBp 2,334.00 to GBp 2,368.00 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 840,650,211. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage capital and improve shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.