Imperial Brands Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 266,769 of its own shares as part of a £1.25 billion buyback program, with prices ranging from GBp 2,334.00 to GBp 2,368.00 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 840,650,211. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage capital and improve shareholder value.

