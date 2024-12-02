Imperial Brands Executes Significant Share Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 226,593 of its own shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback initiative, paying an average of GBp 2,575.81 per share. This transaction, conducted through Morgan Stanley, will reduce the total number of shares in circulation to 838,366,837. Investors should note this new figure when calculating their shareholding percentages.

For further insights into GB:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.