Imperial Brands Executes Significant Share Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 331,210 of its own shares at an average price of 2,568.17 pence per share as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program. This move, executed through Morgan Stanley, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 838,593,430. The buyback is seen as a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the share count.

