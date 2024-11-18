Imperial Brands Executes Significant Share Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 153,965 of its own shares at an average price of GBp 2,392.71 as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program. This move, executed through Morgan Stanley, reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 839,632,363. Shareholders can use this updated figure for any necessary ownership calculations under regulatory guidelines.

