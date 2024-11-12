Imperial Brands Executes Significant Share Buyback

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased 243,551 of its ordinary shares as part of a £1.25 billion buyback program, reflecting a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at an average price of 2,346.04 pence and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 840,406,660. This transaction was facilitated by Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange.

