Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Shares

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 372,987 ordinary shares as part of its £1.25 billion share buyback program, with shares bought at an average price of 2,587.56 pence each. This transaction, conducted through Morgan Stanley on the London Stock Exchange, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 838,924,640. Investors may need to adjust their holdings accordingly due to this change.

