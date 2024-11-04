Imperial Brands Executes Share Buyback Program

Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) has released an update.

Imperial Brands PLC has repurchased and cancelled 211,434 of its own shares as part of a GBP 1.25 billion share buyback program. The average price paid per share was GBp 2,363.50, with transactions facilitated by Morgan Stanley. Following this buyback, the total number of shares in issue stands at 841,799,759.

